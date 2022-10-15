Teen boy shot, killed in roadway, DeKalb police say

Teen shot and killed
Teen shot and killed(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Oct. 15, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teen boy was shot and killed Friday night in DeKalb County.

Police said at 9 p.m. officers were called to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane in reference to a person shot.

When officers got there, they found a teen in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that the teen was involved in a verbal dispute with passengers in a car before shots were fired.

No one is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call DeKalb County Police Department investigators at 770-724-7589.

