4 injured in Clark Atlanta University campus shooting during homecoming weekend

Clark Atlanta University shooting
Clark Atlanta University shooting(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Clark Atlanta University that left at least four people injured.

Atlanta police said the shooting happened early Sunday morning just before 1 a.m. as students were gathered outside of the Woodruff Library on James P. Brawley Drive for homecoming weekend.

Police said three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment and were alert, conscious, and breathing.

A fourth victim was grazed by a bullet and refused medical attention, police said.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more details as police continue their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This image released by Universal Pictures shows horror character Michael Myers in a scene from...
‘Halloween Ends’ wins box office but renews streaming debate
Highland Games at Stone Mountain Park
PHOTOS: 50th Highland Games at Stone Mountain Park
Georgia Gov. candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Kemp.
Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams meet Monday in first of two high-stakes debates
Braves
As season ends, Braves players urge team to re-sign Dansby Swanson