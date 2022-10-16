4 injured in Clark Atlanta University campus shooting during homecoming weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Clark Atlanta University that left at least four people injured.

Atlanta police said the shooting happened early Sunday morning just before 1 a.m. as students were gathered outside of the Woodruff Library on James P. Brawley Drive for homecoming weekend.

Police said three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment and were alert, conscious, and breathing.

A fourth victim was grazed by a bullet and refused medical attention, police said.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more details as police continue their investigation.

