911 system down in Monroe County; how to get help

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Calls to 911 in Monroe County are not going through.

According to the county, the system is down countywide.

In a news release, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says their 911 lines are down as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

If you do need emergency assistance call (478) 994-7010.

Residents can continue to send text messages to 911.

“We do have technicians onsite trying to resolve the problem. We will advise when the problem has been solved,” a news release stated.

