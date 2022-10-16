Car crashes into restaurant patio in Buckhead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver plowed right through the patio of Sauce Buckhead on Irby Avenue early Friday morning, leaving behind a mangled mess of tables and chairs.

Luckily no one was inside at the time, but the owners told us the patio was actually jam-packed with people just an hour before the crash.

“They speed down here a lot and it’s crazy because the amount of pedestrian traffic on this road there should be speed bumps,” owner Yaw Botchey said. “If there were speed bumps this would’ve never happened.”

Owners say the patio and the restaurant are back open tonight.

