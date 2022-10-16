Car crashes into restaurant patio in Buckhead

Car crashes into restaurant patio in Buckhead
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver plowed right through the patio of Sauce Buckhead on Irby Avenue early Friday morning, leaving behind a mangled mess of tables and chairs.

Luckily no one was inside at the time, but the owners told us the patio was actually jam-packed with people just an hour before the crash.

“They speed down here a lot and it’s crazy because the amount of pedestrian traffic on this road there should be speed bumps,” owner Yaw Botchey said. “If there were speed bumps this would’ve never happened.”

Owners say the patio and the restaurant are back open tonight.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Car crashes into restaurant patio in Buckhead
Car crashes into restaurant patio in Buckhead
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrates after scoring on his...
Braves lose NLDS Game 4 to Phillies 8-3, lose series 3-1
AMR Ambulance
Ambulance provider collecting every dollar it can, even from seniors
"The first two public housing projects that were federally funded, during FDRs New Deal, were...
Atlanta’s public housing history recognized, thanks to the work of an Emory associate professor