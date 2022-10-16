Clayton County police looking for man missing since Oct. 8

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are looking for a man who went missing Oct. 8.

Darnell Henderson’s relatives say they last saw the 20-year-old Oct. 7 and last spoke to him Oct. 8. Police responded to a missing persons call concerning Henderson Oct. 14.

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Henderson. Relatives say he has a history of mental health issues.

Henderson has black hair, brown eyes, keloids on both ears, a tattoo of “butter” on his right arm, and a tattoo of “autumn” on his left arm. He is 5′9″ and weighs 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.