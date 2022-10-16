Clayton County police looking for man missing since Oct. 8

Darnell Henderson
Darnell Henderson(Clayton County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are looking for a man who went missing Oct. 8.

Darnell Henderson’s relatives say they last saw the 20-year-old Oct. 7 and last spoke to him Oct. 8. Police responded to a missing persons call concerning Henderson Oct. 14.

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Henderson. Relatives say he has a history of mental health issues.

Henderson has black hair, brown eyes, keloids on both ears, a tattoo of “butter” on his right arm, and a tattoo of “autumn” on his left arm. He is 5′9″ and weighs 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Courtesy: Georgia NAACP
Protest at Gwinnett County jail after three inmates die
Protest at Gwinnett County jail after three inmates die
Protest at Gwinnett County jail after three inmates die
As season ends, Braves players urge team to re-sign Dansby Swanson
Sauce Buckhead
Car crashes into restaurant patio in Buckhead