FIRST ALERT: Sunny & Warm Sunday; Cold Air Moves In This Week
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Today will be the last warm day in the 80′s. Monday the cold front moves in, brings a few showers early in the day then the cold air settles in. We have a Freeze Watch for North Georgia for Monday night until Tuesday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, cold days with highs only in the 50′s. Temperatures warm to the low 70′s by Friday.

