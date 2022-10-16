FIRST ALERT | A taste of winter cold filters in this week!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The coldest weather since mid-March is forecast to filter into North Georgia late Monday, into Tuesday.

Temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s across Metro Atlanta Tuesday morning. A sunny sky rules the Tuesday forecast. Temperatures only warm into the low and mid-50s in most neighborhoods Tuesday afternoon. For reference, Tuesday afternoon will feel more like a December afternoon, than a mid-October afternoon. The wind remains gusty through the day; only adding to the brisk feel.

As winds relax and the sky remains clear... temperatures tumble Tuesday evening. Wednesday morning is forecast to be the coldest since March 14th. Plan on mid to upper 30s Wednesday morning inside the Perimeter and low to mid-30s further out from Atlanta, proper. A few spots could manage to dip into the upper 20s. The highest-elevation mountain communities probably will dip into the mid and upper-20s.

It’s a good idea to protect your more-sensitive plants Tuesday and Wednesday nights, even inside the Perimeter. Pipes will not be an issue across Metro Atlanta, but exposed and unprotected pipes could freeze up in mountain communities. Do your typical ‘winter home preps’ ahead of Tuesday night in these higher elevation areas.

Thursday morning is forecast to be just as cold, ahead of a gradual warming trend that carries us into the weekend.

