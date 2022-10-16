Police searching for 16-year-old Ellenwood girl with multiple mental health disorders

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl with multiple mental health disorders.

A Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Police said Taniya Caffee left her house on the 2700 block of Bench Circle in Ellenwood after an argument with her mother.

Caffee is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 149 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has contact with Taniya Caffee is being asked to notify the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911

