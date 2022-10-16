Protest at Gwinnett County jail after three inmates die

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A protest was held outside of the Gwinnett County jail Saturday after three inmates recently died.

Family members of the victims were joined by the Gwinnett NAACP to demand policy changes and better conditions for inmates.

NAACP leaders spoke specifically about overcrowding, lack of medical attention and drugs in the jail.

Kimberly Longshore told Atlanta News First that her son, Ian, was supposed to be released, but allegedly overdosed on fentanyl right before he was set to go home.

“What is fentanyl doing inside the jail? That is a good question,” Longshore said. “They don’t know if he inhaled it, if it was on him or in a cigarette or something, they don’t know how it did it.”

Ian Longshore, Deion Strayhorn and Corey Bryant died while in custody.

During the protest, members of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office came to speak as well and extend condolences.

They also released a statement, that read in part “providing for the safety, security and proper medical care of our inmate resident population is a top priority.”

The Sheriff’s Office confirms they are also investigating the deaths.

