Shooting investigation underway in Marietta

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway in Marietta on Sunday evening.

Marietta police officials responded to a shooting that occurred on Massachusetts Avenue.

Officials say SWAT also responded to assist.

The area is closed to all traffic while police investigate.

There is no official word as to what led up to the shooting or if any injuries were reported.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for details as they become available.

