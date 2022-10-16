Tractor-trailer overturns, spills hazardous chemicals on Eagles Landing Parkway

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a tractor-trailer overturned and leaked hazardous chemicals on Eagles Landing Parkway in Stockbridge on Sunday afternoon.

Stockbridge police officials say a tractor-trailer was driving east on Eagles Landing Parkway and made a left turn onto I-75 north when it overturned.

Stockbridge emergency crews responded and discovered a leak of “Dihydrogen Hexafluorotitanate, Hydrofluoric Acid, and Hexafluorozirconic Acid. The leak is contained awaiting the arrival of HEPACO Environmental Emergency Services for cleanup,” according to officials.

Stockbridge police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that Eagles Landing Parkway is blocked from Rock Quarry Road to the I-75 southbound ramp. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

No injuries were reported.

There is no official word on when the road will be cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for more information.

