4 gang members indicted for 2018 murder in Dougherty County

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods have been indicted over a 2018 murder in Albany.

Demondarrius Jaquan Hicks, Jotorious Devante Cox, Mckeal Raynard Lamar, Jr., and Jamarrie Markel Harvey have been indicted for killing Kartavious Marquis Jones in early October 2018.

Each of the four men is charged with violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Lamar also faces a further count of felony murder and possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer.

If convicted, the defendants face life in prison without parole.

