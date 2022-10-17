Affordable housing complex to officially open on Atlanta’s west side

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new affordable housing complex officially opens on Monday on Atlanta’s west side.

According to officials, Tenth Street Ventures along with partners Miles Alexander III at Alexander Goshen and Richard Taylor with ARRC Capital Partners will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 40 affordable apartment homes in Atlanta’s Hunter Hills neighborhood.

Atlanta Affordable Housing Fund provided a senior loan for the project, according to officials.

Officials tell Atlanta News First that 12Hundred Studios are a 40-unit, garden-style apartment complex located at 1200 Mobile St.

“The three rehabilitated garden-style buildings offer fully furnished apartments with rents at 60 percent of Area Media Income (AMI),” officials said. “This community has been vacant for decades and now is a beautiful landmark in the community with wall art by local artists.”

Officials add that 25 percent of the units are reserved for people either currently experiencing or exiting homelessness through partnerships with Open Doors and HomeFirst.

City leaders and officials are expected to attend, including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Georgia Sen. Sonya Halpern. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Oct. 17.

