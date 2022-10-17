Arrest made for death of man found in Buckhead driveway last week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police have arrested the person they believe is responsible for the death of Christopher Eberhart in Buckhead last week.

Police say that it began with an attempted traffic stop around 4:20 a.m. Oct. 13 near Interstate 75 and Moore’s Mills Road.

The vehicle, with two people inside sped away and the officer briefly gave chase before losing the car. Shortly after, the vehicle was found overturned on Northside Parkway with one person inside, Braylon Espree, who was transported to a local hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man found dead in Buckhead driveway identified

Police believe the other person, identified as 18-year-old Travis Landrey, began looking for another car to steal in the area.

That’s when he reportedly encountered Eberhart who appears to have arrived early at a residential job site in Buckhead.

Landrey allegedly shot Eberhart multiple times and stole his truck.

Landrey then picked up his friend from the hospital and the pair left the state.

Law enforcement caught up with them in Mobile County, Alabama, and they were arrested around 4 p.m. the same day without incident. It is believed they were on their way to Louisiana, which is where they are from.

Landrey is facing a felony murder charge. The other young man is also facing charges but was not with Landry when Eberhart was killed.

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.