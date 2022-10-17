Atlanta Braves RBI fosters love for the game, on and off-field skills

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Braves RBI squad is no stranger to media attention. The junior team, comprised of 13-to-15-year-olds from around metro Atlanta, made the RBI World Series in Vero Beach, Fla. for the second year in a row. The games were broadcast on MLB Network, putting the players in front of a national audience.

Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities is MLB’s outreach program to underserved communities in the United States and around the world. Several major leaguers got their start in the program, including Braves rookie phenom Michael Harris II, as well as his brother Trey. The Atlanta Braves program has made 39 trips to the RBI World Series, good for the fourth-most in the tournament’s history.

This year’s tournament included teams from Chicago, Hawaii and Nicaragua alongside the kids from Gresham Park. Although they fell short this year, the team still enjoyed the experience.

“You try not to look at the camera and lock in,” one player said, but he still found the experience helpful. “They taught you how to carry yourself professionally, when cameras are on, when cameras are off.”

Bruce Whice said “[playing for cameras] is what every kid dreams of.”

The program has been incredibly successful on the field, but coach Ronald Smith says the major league team’s recent success has had a larger impact. He says the program has grown from 200 players to over 600 players in recent years.

Coach Ronald Smith talks to the Atlanta Braves RBI players (Atlanta News First)

The RBI program takes in kids from all skill levels. Some of the kids, such as Whice and Travyon Taylor, play travel ball and relish the opportunity to play against a wider range of competition. Others have never picked a bat.

The program reaches beyond baseball and tries to give the kids life skills that they can take off the field. “It’s about giving them that confidence [and] helping them with their self-esteem,” Smith says.

College baseball isn’t a path many players can take, even with the RBI program. So, Smith says, the coaches stress “how important it is to make sure they’re in their books and making good grades and stuff like that.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.