Atlanta city council approves downtown road resurfacing project amid pushback

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A proposal to improve roads in a section of downtown Atlanta raised concerns about the lack of attention for non-drivers.

Rebecca Serna agrees the streets in Atlanta need to be in better condition. However, the executive director of Propel ATL struggled to support a project before the city council on Monday. The initial $6.2 million project includes repaving eight streets downtown, mostly near city hall and the Georgia State Capitol.

Resurfacing around City Hall Map (City of Atlanta)

Missing from the plan: safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists.

“We lost 31 Atlantans just trying to cross the street last year. They were hit by cars and died as a result of their injuries,” said Serna. “So, we need to do everything we can – and in fact, it’s the city’s policy whenever they’re repaving a street to make it safer for people inside and outside of cars.”

Serna’s group, which has advocated for safer streets for walkers and cyclists for 30 years, was also concerned about the funding source of the project. It essentially borrows funds from a voter-approved TSPLOST from earlier this year.

“We have projects that have been lingering from the 2015 bond, from 2016 TSPLOST,” Serna said. “Atlantans have been waiting for DeKalb Avenue to be resurfaced for I don’t know how many decades and yet these projects are jumping to the front of the line. So, it’s really curious.”

On Monday night, the measure passed the council unanimously, but not before Councilman Jason Dozier suggested an amendment to the resolution. The amendment added $1.5 million dollars in bicycle and pedestrian improvements. The additional funding will come from the city’s reserve fund and will be reimbursed.

“I’m concerned voters will start to lose trust in the process of approving these city funding initiatives,” Serna said.

ATL Department of Transportation plans to complete the resurfacing project before the end of the year.

