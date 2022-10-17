Atlanta police crackdown on reckless driving, illegal street racing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested or ticketed “at least 10 people” for reckless driving and illegal street racing between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

Police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First they were notified of a group of reckless drivers performing donuts and burnouts in major intersections of adjoining metro Atlanta counties.

A large group eventually made their way to Atlanta and attempted to continue this activity throughout the city, including the areas such as Interstate 75 and Interstate 85 at 17th Street and Lenox Road at Peachtree Road.

Police charged at least 10 participants and impounded 10 vehicles at the various locations, in the process.

“Street racing remains a priority to us, and we will not stop our efforts to eradicate these criminals from our streets. While multiple arrests were made for this behavior overnight, our work is far from over. Using our technology and intel from our local and state partners, we often make arrests after the fact, due to thorough investigations conducted on these events. We are proud of the efforts of our officers last night as they continue to show that street racing will not be tolerated in the City of Atlanta.”

In May, Gwinnett Police along with other local police departments made more than 80 arrests on Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive, leading to at least two dozen impounds.

Earlier this month, Gwinnett County commissioners approved an effort to crack down on illegal street racing and car stunts, a dangerous thrill that seems to be growing in metro Atlanta.

“The county’s action is on the heels of cities such as Atlanta and Sandy Springs passing similar ordinances,” a news release recently stated.

The following individuals involved in the incidents were arrested or received citations:

Easterling, James (Born 2000)- Hampton, Ga

Mcclain, Alishawn (Born 2003)- Lilburn, Ga

Rodrigues, Alexandria (Born 2003)- Loganville, Ga

Van, Brandon (Born 2002)- Grayson, Ga

Thomas, Arielle (Born 2003)- Covington, Ga

Fisher, Christian (Born 2003)- Atlanta, Ga

Momin, Qasimali (Born 2004)- Kennesaw, Ga

Abraham, Christian (Born 2002)- Atlanta, Ga

Doirin, Luckas (Born 2001)- Lawrenceville, Ga

Pineda-ricardo, Miguel (Born 2004)- Tucker, Ga

