Atlanta police seek help identifying person responsible for car break-ins

Atlanta Police are seeking the public's help in identifying this individual.
Atlanta Police are seeking the public's help in identifying this individual.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for multiple car break-ins Sept. 29.

The individual broke into two cars near 2201 Glenwood Ave. around 6:10 p.m. Sept. 29. They used a handgun to break into the vehicles and brandished the weapon at security and asked them “what you going to do?”

Nothing was taken from either car.

Building security recognized the individual as someone who hung out in a nearby apartment building. Security also believes they are a member of a group responsible for other break-ins in the area.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Police are offering up to $5,000 for information.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

"Kia Boyz" theft
Teen ‘Kia Boyz’ thieves target Kia, Hyundai cars in Atlanta

Latest News

Shooting in Buckhead
Arrest made for death of man found in Buckhead driveway last week
Keep your haunted house experience safe
Don’t let your haunted house experience turn into a nightmare
Georgia Gov. candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Kemp.
Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams meet Monday in first of two high-stakes debates
Fulton County Board of Health offering free breast cancer screenings
Fulton County offers free breast cancer screenings