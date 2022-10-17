Atlanta police seek help identifying person responsible for car break-ins

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for multiple car break-ins Sept. 29.

The individual broke into two cars near 2201 Glenwood Ave. around 6:10 p.m. Sept. 29. They used a handgun to break into the vehicles and brandished the weapon at security and asked them “what you going to do?”

Nothing was taken from either car.

Building security recognized the individual as someone who hung out in a nearby apartment building. Security also believes they are a member of a group responsible for other break-ins in the area.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Police are offering up to $5,000 for information.

