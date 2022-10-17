Bites of Atlanta Restaurant News | Oct. 17, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s always something on the metro Atlanta dining scene from new restaurants to new menus to special dinners. Here’s the latest restaurant news from around the area:

Oct. 17 is National Pasta Day. North Italia is celebrating by offering a sneak peek at two new pasta shapes -- Lumache and Tonnarelli. Dishes include Braised Short Rib Lumache and Squid Ink Tonnarelli.

It’s Restaurant Week in Clayton County. Restaurants around the county will offer discounted meals throughout the week. Participating restaurants include AJ Waterfront Cafe, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Fig Tree Cafe, Georgia Potato Factory, Greedy Man’s BBQ, Hot Crab, Golden Krust Caribbean, Kawa 18 Ramen, Mando’s Bistro, Mr. Krab Hut, Roy’s Donuts, Slutty Vegan, Spicy Hill Restaurant and more.

BrewDog is now open off the BeltLine Eastside Trail near Krog Street Market. In addition to 28 taps, BrewDog offers the tried-and-true Fast Joe Burger, the crispy TiNDLE “chicken” sandwich, Grazing Goat pizza, wings, plant-based items, kid-friendly meals and more.

Duck Donuts’ is offering the Halloween-inspired Spooky Box through Oct. 31. Guests can also experience spine-chilling goosebumps when they order the thick and creamy Dirt ‘N Worms milkshake or donut sundae topped with a limited-time gummy worm.

Atlanta’s first Teriyaki Madness location is opening Oct. 27.

Chopt Creative Salad Company is offering new salads in collaboration with Zia Hatch Chile Company. The salads include the Hatch Chile Caesar Salad and Triple Chile Hatch Bowl. Available through Dec. 13.

The bubble milk tea store Rebel Teahouse is now open in Decatur on East Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Humble Pie, a neighborhood restaurant serving chef-driven American dishes from the team behind Lazy Betty and Juniper Cafe, is set to debut soon at The Interlock in West Midtown! In anticipation of the opening, they’re hosting a pop-up at sister restaurant Juniper Cafe at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17.

Taste of Atlanta’s new grand tasting event will take place Oct. 20 at Epicurean Hotel Atlanta in midtown. Participating restaurants include Alici, Bok You, Bold Monk Brewing Co., Bon Ton, The Lawrence, Farm Burger, Mission + Market, Nothing Bundt Cake, Harley Kitchn + Cocktails, STK Steakhouse, Southern National and more.

Rina on Ponce de Leon NE is hosting it’s last Low Tide Patio Party of the season at 6 p.m. Oct. 20. There will be beachy, tropical cocktails, High Noon hard seltzers, beer, an Arak & beer special and a live DJ.

Cooks & Soldiers is hosting its 6th annual Pumpkins & Paella party on Oct. 23. Tickets are $45 per person and include a plate of paella and a pumpkin and carving tools.

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails has expanded its hours to offer lunch service and intriguing choices on its new midday menu using the freshest ingredients from its onsite garden. The restaurant now serves lunch Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Menu highlights include sweet potato shrimp fritters, fried green tomatoes, ramen noodle salad, beet and blue salad, grilled pimento cheese sandwich, pickled fried chicken sandwich, hot buttered lobster roll, shrimp and grits, grilled Bavette steak, and more.

Gocha’s Tapas Bar will open Nov. 1 at Sandtown Crossing on Campbellton Road SW. Menu highlights include shishito peppers, Impossible sliders, fried green tomatoes, stuffed crab mushrooms, Caprese salad, smoked salmon chips, calamari, fried lobster, lobster rolls, tuna tartare and more.

Storico Fresco and cookbook author, stylist, and entertaining expert Annette Joseph invite guests to an “At the Table of La Fortezza” dinner and book event on Oct. 26 and 27. The four-course dinner with wine pairings at Storico Fresco—Joseph’s favorite Italian restaurant in Atlanta—features recipes from the book that highlight the slow-food practices from the sustainable region. The cost is $150 per person, which includes the meal with wine pairings, a signed copy of “At the Table of La Fortezza,” tax, and service charge.

Dolo’s Pizza is opening in late November at Underground Atlanta. The concept features New York-style pizza with a Caribbean twist.

Serenidad is now open in the historic Cascade Heights. It’s the third restaurant by Chef Deborah VanTrece and features Latin soul cuisine. Menu highlights include elote ribs, the Chimi Burger, Smoked Kan Kan Pork Chop, Fried Whole Snapper, Paella Shrimp and Grits, Horchata Panna Cotta and Cuarto Leche Cake.

Brown Bag Seafood is now open on Ashford Lane in Dunwoody. Brown Bag offers grilled salmon, shrimp and rotating daily catch. Proteins are paired with a variety of creative “builds,” including salads, sandwiches, tacos, and grain and veggie bowls served alongside an array of housemade sides and sauces. The menu also features pre-built house favorites like the Lobster Roll with Truffle Parmesan Tots, Fish & Chips, made-from-scratch Clam Chowder, and a Seasonal Special, which will make its debut locally as the Cod, Lettuce, and Tomato sandwich (CLT) with seasoned fries. The restaurant also features a back patio that will seat 28 guests.

TKO, a Korean-American street food concept opening a brick-and-mortar location at Southern Feedstore soon, is popping up every Thursday at 5 p.m. at Round Trip Brewing Company for the brewery’s weekly trivia night. Chef Lino Yi will offer a rotating menu with a unique selection of Korean-inspired flavors every week.

Donatos, a popular pizza chain in the midwest, is opening two locations this fall in metro Atlanta. One will be located in Toco Hills and the other will be in Avondale Estates.

Lazy Betty on DeKalb Avenue is accepting pre-orders for Thanksgiving dinners to-go. The dinners for $250 will feed up to 4 people with leftovers. Dinners include roasted turkey breast, stuffed turkey leg roulade, pomme puree, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, gravy, housemade brioche rolls, dressing and pumpkin cheesecake. Meals can be picked up Nov. 23.

