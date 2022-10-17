FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning for north Georgia mountains tonight

By Rodney Harris
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be nice in metro Atlanta today with highs in the 70s, but the coldest air of the season will arrive on Tuesday.

Monday’s summary

High - 74°

Normal high - 74°

Chance of rain - 0%

Monday in Atlanta
Monday in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for cold weather

A cold front is moving through north Georgia today, which will bring the coldest weather of the season. While today’s highs will actually reach into 70s, lows will drop into the 30s for much of metro Atlanta Tuesday morning with highs in the 50′s tomorrow!

Wednesday morning will be even colder with all of metro Atlanta in the 30s and a freeze expected for most areas north of Atlanta.

After Wednesday, we’ll see a gradual warmup through the rest of the week with no rain.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

