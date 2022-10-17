Georgia Tech is state’s best university, according to Wallethub study

Tech beats out Emory, UGA
Georgia Tech tower
Georgia Tech tower(Georgia Tech)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 17, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wallethub named Georgia Tech as the state’s best university in a recent study. The study compared over 900 higher-education institutions on 30 key metrics, including admission rate, net cost of attendance and post-graduation median salary.

Tech’s highest rank across metrics was career outcomes, coming in at 16th. Its lowest was faculty resources, coming in at 624.

Emory University, the University of Georgia, Mercer University, Wesleyan College, Oglethorpe University, Covenant College, Spelman College, LaGrange College and Georgia College & State University rounded out Georgia’s top 10.

Tech also ranked 9th nationally, sandwiched between the University of Pennsylvania and Duke University. MIT, Yale, the California Institute of Technology, Princeton and Harvard were the national top five.

