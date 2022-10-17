Hispanic American roundtable on public safety held in Gwinnett County

Hispanic American roundtable on public safety held in Gwinnett County
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A roundtable discussion was held at the RNC Hispanic American community center in Suwanee on Sunday.

The event was hosted by Georgia insurance commissioner john king and other Hispanic-American leaders and volunteers.

“When departments and cities make cuts, there is a great need in our community,” said John King, a Georgia Insurance Commissioner.

The discussion touched on the topic of defunding the police and how this could jeopardize hiring more bilingual officers to communicate more efficiently with residents.

The roundtable discussion also allowed those who attended to come up with ways to improve the tense relationship between law enforcement and the Latino community.

