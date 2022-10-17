Man shot in Gainesville after threatening medics at knifepoint

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot in Gainesville this morning after threatening two medics with knives.

Police responded to a call reporting “abnormal behavior” at 7:30 a.m. The call reported a man running with knives in the neighborhood, possibly having a mental health crisis.

The medics were loading a patient when a man threatened them; he was then shot by another person. The man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and is being treated for his injuries.

Two other, minor injuries were reported during the incident. It is unknown who suffered those injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

