Nonprofit teams with Camp Twin Lakes to help families dealing with ALS

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local nonprofit is hoping to bring joy to families who are dealing with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Hope Loves Company hosted dozens of children and their families this weekend at Camp Twin Lakes in Winder, Ga. to bring some joy through different activities and experiences.

The goal of the camp is to allow these families to build new friendships and feel less alone with the challenges they may be facing.

Some of the activities this weekend included ziplining, music, games and s’mores.

The camp is free for all the children as well as their families attending.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.