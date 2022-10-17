Police: Missing DeKalb teen only communicating with family through Instagram

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen boy.

Police said 13-year-old Cameron was last seen at home on September 20 near Woodberry Pl in Decatur.

Cameron is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

According to police, Cameron has been communicating with family through Instagram but has not been seen in person.

If you see Cameron contact SVU at 770-724-7710.

