Ravinia to hold Fall Spooktacular food drive Oct. 20

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ravinia will hold its Fall Spooktacular food drive Oct. 20.

The food drive will benefit Community Assistance Center, a community resource center in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody. The “price of admission” to the event is one item on the CAC’s Food Pantry list. Donations will be collected at the entrance to the Ravinia Gardens.

The event itself will feature costumed characters, farm animals and a pumpkin-decorating station among other attractions.

More information can be found here. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.