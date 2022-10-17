South Fulton PD responds to ‘viral video’ involving patrol car

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Police Department is responding to a “viral video” of one of their patrol cars that appears to show the police officer attempting to run people over.

According to a Facebook post by the department, they responded to calls on Saturday night about “individuals unlawfully performing reckless stunt driving” on Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.

As officers attempted to clear the road, one of the “suspects” jumped on the hood of a patrol vehicle. SFPD also claims that several people used objects, such as a speed limit sign with the pole still attached, to damage their patrol vehicle.

Additionally, the people in the crowd shot fireworks and green laser pointers at the officer.

SFPD says their officer “utilized tremendous restraint during this volatile situation.”

After attacking the SFPD officer, the same individuals reportedly traveled into the city of Atlanta to continue their reckless behavior. Ten individuals were arrested by Atlanta police officers.

SFPD says they are working with Atlanta PD to determine if any of those individuals were involved in attacking their officer.

