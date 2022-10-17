Thousands are one step closer to the American dream after Atlanta NACA event

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In 2012 Mia Carreras found herself tired of paying rent that was well over her budget.

“At the time it was a one bed one bath for me and my daughter and it was $1,200,” she said.

She then found the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, or NACA, and applied.

“I purchased a fully rehabbed home for $95,000, a four bedroom and two and a half bathroom. My interest rate is 2.75 percent and my monthly mortgage is $664,” said Carreras.

She started volunteering for the organization. Her home is now worth more than $349,000, and she was able to create a promising future for herself and her daughter.

“With that equity, I am now starting an investment portfolio,” she said.

Carreras is just one of the thousands who have been approved through NACA. The organization held an “Achieve the Dream” workshop in Atlanta over a course of five days. The program prides itself on having no closing costs, no down payment, and no credit pull for approval.

“What we’re doing is providing homeownership opportunities on an unprecedented scale, with the best mortgage in America,” said Bruce Marks, founder and CEO.

Marks said he has the best job in the world, helping those who might have been previously overlooked, access the American dream.

“It is about economic justice, particularly for people who have been subjected to systemic racism,” he said.

With inflation ongoing, Carreras feels this program is important now more than ever. She hears the struggles people are dealing with and hopes those thinking of home owners consider applying at the Decatur office or attending the next NACA event.

“They’ve been talking about the turn downs they’ve been getting from conventional banks. They’ve been talking about the high mortgages that they are trying to get out of. Don’t think about it, just do it,” said Carreras.

