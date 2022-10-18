11-year-old girl dead in Barrow County after domestic violence incident

Man who reportedly shot girl also deceased
crime scene tape generic
crime scene tape generic(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 11-year-old girl is dead after a domestic violence incident in Barrow County.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call shortly before 8 p.m. Oct. 17 from a person who said they were on the phone with 34-year-old Rachel Hollifield when they heard gunshots and the line “went quiet.”

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Celestial Run in Winder where they made contact with Hollifield. She told deputies that 59-year-old Leonard Ahearn had shot her and the girl and then shot himself.

Deputies found Leonard and Angelique Ahearn inside. Leonard was still alive and Angelique was deceased.

Hollifield, who was shot in the hand, and Leonard were transported to a local hospital where Leonard was later pronounced deceased.

Hollifield is recovering.

