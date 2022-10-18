17 counties are part of a pilot program allowing in-person absentee ballot applications electronically

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An application for an in-person absentee ballot is causing some confusion for voters who show up in person to cast their ballot.

Atlanta News First is here to help you make sense of it all and let you know what to expect when you show up to the polls if you choose to vote early.

Under Georgia law, early voting is considered absentee in-person voting because you’ll technically be absent on election day.

That’s why in most counties you will be asked to sign a paper application for an in-person absentee ballot form when you arrive.

The state said these forms are normal and that the form does not result in that voter receiving an absentee ballot by mail.

However, there are many voters out there who have voted early but didn’t get one of those paper forms.

That’s because you may live within one of 17 counties that are part of a pilot program where voters fill out the absentee request form electronically as part of the voting process.

The list of counties participating in the pilot program:

Banks

Burke

Charlton

Cherokee

Cobb

Douglas

Glynn

Hall

Houston

Irwin

Jackson

Lee

Lowndes

Oconee

Paulding

Stephens

Thomas

