Atlanta Fire Rescue: Cold snap could lead to more fires in vacant buildings

By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Flames in Midtown Monday night and in the Peoplestown neighborhood Tuesday morning could be linked to this week’s cold snap, according to firefighters.

Monday’s fire was so intense that it knocked out power for thousands of people and had crews still putting out hot spots Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s blaze shut down University Avenue between Pryor Street and McDonough Boulevard during the morning commute.

“Cold weather that’s moving in, it’s a possibility we’ll see more of this in the next few days,” said Captain Jared Purinton with Atlanta Fire Rescue.

That’s when trespassers get into vacant buildings, like the old apartments on 12th Street and the warehouse on University Avenue.

“When we start seeing more of this, everybody starts trying to move inside that doesn’t have a place to go, use heat sources they probably shouldn’t be using, and things like this happen,” said Purinton.

That’s what fire crews assume happened with Monday’s Midtown fire. They’re not sure if that’s the case in Tuesday’s warehouse fire but crews were extra careful when responding early in the morning.

“Temperatures dropping, so we had a chance of finding somebody in there, so crews attempted to get inside as quick as they can, do a quick search,” said Purinton.

No one was found inside either of the burning buildings.

The exact cause of both fires is still under investigation.

