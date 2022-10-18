Atlanta Gladiators announce new owners Alex Campbell and Anson Carter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Gladiators are under new ownership. Capital Staffing Solutions, Inc. owner Alex Campbell and former NHL player Anson Miller bought the team from Virginia real estate developer P. Daniel Orlich.

Capital Staffing Solutions, Inc. is one of the largest staffing firms in the South and have a large presence in Atlanta. Campbell said he wants to “ensure that Gladiators hockey is widely accepted not only here in Atlanta, but becomes a brand known internationally in the hockey world.”

Carter played 11 seasons in the NHL and is currently a panelist on The NHL on TNT show. and the Co-Chair of the National Hockey League’s Player Inclusion Committee. His NHL career included stints in Boston, Washington and Edmonton. Although the Toronto native never played for the Thrashers, he and his wife currently live in Atlanta.

The terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Campbell will serve as majority owner and Miller will serve as minority owner.

