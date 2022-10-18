Atlanta nonprofit helps breast cancer survivors reclaim their quality of life

October breast cancer awareness month poster background concept design with pink bow ribbon...
(Naufal - stock.adobe.com)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Think of eight women in your life. Maybe it’s a family member, a friend or someone you work with every day at the office. At one point in their life, one of those eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

More women in the United States develop breast cancer than any other type of cancer, besides skin cancer.

An Atlanta nonprofit is working to improve the quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer through rehabilitation services that cut through financial, socioeconomic and racial barriers that may stand in the way of care.

Atlanta News First spoke with TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation Executive Director Tara Hall about bridging the gap in physical and emotional breast cancer recovery.

To learn more about the organization, visit their website.

