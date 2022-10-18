Atlanta water customer receives bill for more than $700

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At 7282 Talooga Lane, Jacquelin McColl uses water sparingly these days, and for good reason.

Her water woes began last year when she received a bill from Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management for $747.28.

“Oh my gosh, what is this? This is clearly an error,” McColl said.

The city said she used 44,000 gallons of water in one month. That’s enough water to fill two swimming pools.

“No pool. No, no pool. Nowhere to put a pool,” McColl said.

And she said there were no leaks after hiring a plumber to investigate.

“There’s no way a house this size could use 44,000 gallons of water. That in and of itself should say yeah somethings wrong here,” McColl said.

McColl complained to Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, and they told her there was nothing wrong with her meter.

“Completely frustrating for somebody who tries to do the right thing and pay their bills like they normally do,” McColl said.

She also tried to get help after receiving this notice about a float initiative to assist customers with past-due bills. But when she tried to meet with them during operating hours, she said an employee turned her away.

So, Atlanta News First contacted the water department, and immediately city officials acknowledged the billing error, then zeroed out her account.

“I’m just so thankful that I ran into you. It’s just so amazing,” McColl said.

The city’s water department said that McColl’s bill was an anomaly, and she will not have to pay it. Plus, they will be taking action against the employee who turned her away when she showed up for the Float Initiative.

