Atlanta woman charged with defrauding FEMA out of $156 million Hurricane Maria contract

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman has been indicted for allegedly defrauding the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

FEMA awarded Tiffany Brown a $156 million contract after she claimed she could provide “self-heating” meals to Puerto Rico.

Brown claimed her company, Tribune Contracting LLC, could provide 10 million meals per day and FEMA gave her a contract to deliver 30 million meals.

The company could not fulfill the contract; Brown failed to secure a single self-heating meal. She had secured 50,000 meals from a small Georgia vendor, but none of them were self-heating.

She misrepresented the status of her deliveries several times and continued to bill FEMA for costs incurred even after the agency had terminated the contract.

Brown is charged with 11 counts of major disaster fraud, 14 counts of wire fraud, one count of theft of government money, and three counts of money laundering.

