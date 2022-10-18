The Battery Atlanta hosts movie nights beginning Oct. 28

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Battery Atlanta will host weekly movie nights throughout the fall beginning Oct. 28. Every Friday at 7 p.m. through Dec. 9, visitors will be able to see films such as Shrek, Pitch Perfect and Jurassic Park. The Battery Atlanta’s Christmas tree lighting Nov. 28 will also feature a screening of The Grinch.

Many of the Battery Atlanta’s restaurants will be open before the show.

The screenings are free and open to the public at the Battery Atlanta’s Plaza Green. The dates and movies can be found below.

Oct. 28 – Snow White and the Huntsman

Nov. 4 – Shrek

Nov. 11 – Pitch Perfect

Nov. 18 – Back to the Future

Nov. 26 – The Grinch (following the Tree Lighting)

Dec. 2 – Jurassic Park

Dec. 9 – Kung Fu Panda

