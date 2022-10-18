Burt Jones attacked as alleged fake Trump elector in lieutenant governor debate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - State Sen. Burt Jones’ alleged involvement in an effort to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results dominated the debate for lieutenant governor on Tuesday.

Jones, a middle Georgia Republican lawmaker, is alleged to have signed on as an elector for then-President Donald Trump in his efforts to challenge the state’s election results. Jones is seeking to replace GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, also a Republican, this fall. Duncan is not running for re-election.

Democratic lieutenant gubernatorial nominee Charlie Bailey wasted no time in the debate, attacking Jones and asking, “Are you finally ready to take responsibility for your actions?”

“These are the same old accusations,” Jones said. “My opponent wants to attack me and my family. I want to take about issues concerning Georgia right now: 40-year high inflation and crime in the streets.” Jones also said at the time, several court cases regarding the election were ongoing in the courts.

“No one is talking to me about 2020,” Jones said. “They’re asking me about crime and inflation.”

Jones also attacked Bailey on the issue of crime, accusing the Democrat of being in favor of no-cash bail. Bailey, for his part, said he is favor of legalizing recreational marijuana and in favor of legalized sports and parimutuel betting.

Also participating in the debate was Libertarian candidate Ryan Graham.

On Tuesday, a new Landmark Communications poll was released showing Jones with a 46% lead over Bailey’s 39%, with Graham at 4% and 11% of voters undecided.

