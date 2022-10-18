Cell phone lot relocated at Hartsfield-Jackson

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) is relocating its cell phone lot from its current location at South Terminal Parkway.

Airport officials say the reason for the move is so it can be in a more centralized location and make it more easily accessible for passengers using both North and South Terminal entrances.

The move was scheduled to take place at 2 a.m. Tuesday, Oct.18. Directions to the lot are posted on message boards along airport roadways.

Driving instructions are as follows:

From Interstate 85 North: Take the Domestic Terminal Exit at the first available right, proceed onto Autoport Drive and follow signs to the Cell Phone Lot.

From I-85 South: Take the Domestic Terminal Exit, follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center at the intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road, stay in the far-right lane and follow signs to the Cell Phone Lot.

From Camp Creek Parkway: Take the Atlanta Airport Exit, follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center at the intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road, stay in the far-right lane and follow signs to Cell Phone Lot.

Other Traffic Impacts: Beginning at 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, two lanes of the South Terminal Roadway will close to allow for manhole repairs. The closure will last until 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 and will impact traffic as only one lane will remain open. Passengers who normally use the South Roadway are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure time. Passengers should use the North upper and lower roadways or alternate means of transportation — specifically MARTA — to avoid expected traffic impacts.

Additional information can be found on the Airport’s website here.

