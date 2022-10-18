Christmas Canteen returns to Aurora Theatre Nov. 25

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Christmas Canteen will return to the Aurora Theatre for the 27th year.

This year’s revue will feature an all-new cast and festive songs, show-stopping dance numbers and comic sketches, but the same holiday spirit as the Canteens of years past.

The iconic Christmas event features an all-female creative team of Aurora Theatre Co-Founder Ann-Carol Pence, director Katie Erin Chambers, choreographer Kari Twyman and writer Shelli Delgado.

The Canteen will run from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. There will also be performances Dec 7. at 10 a.m. and Dec. 20 and 21 at 8 p.m.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.