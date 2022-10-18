Crews working to contain warehouse fire in southwest Atlanta

Southwest Atlanta warehouse fire aerial view.
Southwest Atlanta warehouse fire aerial view.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are battling a large fire Tuesday morning at a warehouse in southwest Atlanta.

The fire broke out a little before 8 a.m. at 100 University Avenue.

Atlanta News First has a crew headed to the scene to get more information and provide updates as they become available. Please check back for the latest.

