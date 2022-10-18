FIRST ALERT: Cold, windy start to Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a cold start to your Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 30s and a gusty wind in metro Atlanta.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 54°

Normal high - 74°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It’s notably colder today in north Georgia, especially compared to Monday. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s in metro Atlanta and will only warm into the 50s this afternoon, which is 20 degrees colder than Monday.

Temperatures in Atlanta Tuesday (Atlanta News First)

It’s also breezy outside, which is making it feel even colder, and it will remain breezy throughout the afternoon.

There’s a freeze warning for the north Georgia mountains this morning. With colder temperatures expected Wednesday morning, a second freeze warning is already in effect for all of north Georgia Wednesday morning, including metro Atlanta.

Freeze Warning for all of north Georgia Wednesday morning (Atlanta News First)

Temperatures are back in the 70s Friday with warmer temperatures through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.