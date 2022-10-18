George Floyd’s family files $250M lawsuit against Kanye West over comments about his death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kanye West is facing a $250 million dollar lawsuit filed by Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter and sole beneficiary of Floyd’s estate, in response to the rapper’s comments about Floyd’s death.

According to a news release, West is being sued for “harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress,” lawyers representing the family announced Tuesday.

The artist and entrepreneur, who has changed his name to Ye, spoke on a recent episode of the podcast “Drink Champs,” where he discussed the death of George Floyd and several other topics.

On the podcast “Drink Champs” on Saturday, West falsely claimed Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose, and not from former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck.

The firms Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law said they issued a cease and desist to West over remarks he made about Floyd’s “2020 death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked national attention against police brutality,” the news release stated.

“Kanye’s comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death,” said attorney Pat D. Dixon III in the statement. “We will hold Mr. West accountable for his flagrant remarks against Mr. Floyd’s legacy.”

However, two autopsies, one by a county medical examiner and another by a private medical examiner hired by the Floyd family concluded that Floyd died of cardiopulmonary arrest, a result of compressions to his neck and chest.

“Free Speech Rights do not include harassment, lies, misrepresentation, and the misappropriation of George Floyd’s legacy,” said attorney Kay Harper Williams in the statement. “Some words have consequences and Mr. West will be made to understand that.”

The episode of “Drink Champs” featuring West was removed from YouTube and Revolt TV on Monday but “clips of the rapper’s comments continue to be viewed and shared on social media by millions of people across the globe,” the lawyers said.

“The interests of the child are priority. George Floyd’s daughter is being traumatized by Kanye West’s comments and he’s creating an unsafe environment for her,” wrote Nuru Witherspoon from the Witherspoon Law Group.

