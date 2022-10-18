Massive building fire causing power outages in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta firefighters are working to put out a massive fire at a building in midtown.

The building is located at 48 12th Street NE.

Atlanta New First checked and Georgia Power is reporting more than 5,00 customers without power.

We will continue to monitor this situation as it develops.

