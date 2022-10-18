Massive building fire causing power outages in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta firefighters are working to put out a massive fire at a building in midtown.

The building is located at 48 12th Street NE.

Atlanta New First checked and Georgia Power is reporting more than 5,00 customers without power.

We will continue to monitor this situation as it develops.

Corner of 12th and Peachtree Walk… massive fire @ATLNewsFirst Working to get confirmation on what the structure is pic.twitter.com/hGhyvMVWTj — Chelsea Beimfohr (@chelseabeimfohr) October 18, 2022

BREAKING - fire continues to burn in #midtownATL - the fire on this cold #Atlanta evening happening in the area of 12th Street NE. Power to other buildings cut. Firefighters are on scene. Streets blocked off. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/0O5u3SwEVX — Don Shipman (@DonShipman) October 18, 2022

BREAKING- a massive fire on 12th Street NE in midtown, Atlanta. Thick, black smoke billowing over mid town right now. pic.twitter.com/Se8r9VZJu2 — Don Shipman (@DonShipman) October 18, 2022

Power is now out in our building a block away. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/5ZgL1KOwY7 — Don Shipman (@DonShipman) October 18, 2022

