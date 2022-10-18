McDonald’s iconic Halloween pails are finally back

The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.
The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – McDonald’s beloved Halloween pail Happy Meals are back!

Starting Tuesday, you can get your hands on one of the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin. The buckets will hold your Happy Meal of choice.

But don’t wait – the limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The Halloween pails holding Happy Meals first debuted in 1986 and were last seen in 2016.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia voting
Brian Kemp continues leading Stacey Abrams | U.S. Senate race tied in new Landmark poll
Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.
Microsoft to cut nearly 1,000 workers
Crash on I-85 North in South Fulton
Crash causes delays on I-85 North in South Fulton
Southwest Atlanta warehouse fire aerial view.
Crews battle warehouse fire in southwest Atlanta