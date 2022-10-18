Mother and son arrested for burglarizing Georgia post office

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A mother and her 24-year-old son accused of burglarizing a post office are behind bars, police say.

46-year-old Stefini Joi Kirkland-Murphy and 24-year-old Austyn Christopher Kirkland, were arrested on more than a dozen charges related to a burglary at the Sky Valley Post Office on Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office.

Police did not say what was stolen or if any damage was caused.

Both were charged with 10 counts of theft by taking, a count of theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, theft by possession of stolen mail, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and interference with government property, deputies said.

Kirkland-Murphy and Kirkland were arrested and booked into jail in Pinellas County, Florida, where they’re awaiting extradition to Georgia, according to authorities.

