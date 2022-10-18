Neighbors in southwest Atlanta voice concerns about public safety related to crime and traffic

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents living in Mechanicsville are speaking out about problems they say are coming from nearby establishments.

Katrina Davis told Atlanta News First that many of her neighbors are getting together to demand a stop to the crime, traffic, and noise.

“It does not feel like a place that’s safe to walk after dark anymore,” she said. “We can’t find a place to park, car broken into, there have been murders, and it is just horrible to deal with.”

Earlier this year, there was a deadly shooting not far from where Davis lives, near the Atlanta fair.

According to Davis, many of the problems come from the crowds of people that go to nearby establishments, including the fairgrounds.

“We need a crackdown on code enforcement of the establishments that feed into our neighborhood,” she said.

Davis said they’ve made complaints and attended city meetings.

“We need more streetlights, we need more police cameras, we need more patrolling,” she said.

Atlanta News First reached out to Atlanta Police about the concerns and will update this story with their response.

