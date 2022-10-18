New doc on Atlanta spa shootings examines rise in violence against AAPI community

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new PBS documentary is exploring the rise in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders through the lens of the Atlanta spa shootings.

“Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March” takes viewers back to March 16, 2021, the day a shooting spree at three metro-Atlanta massage establishments would claim the lives of eight people. Six of the victims were of Asian descent.

Sole survivor of the metro Atlanta spa shootings returns home from hospital

The killings sparked nationwide conversations about race and hostility toward Asian Americans, during a time when numerous attacks against Asians and Asian Americans were being reported across the country.

“Rising Against Asian Hate” chronicles the troubling escalation of hate, spotlighting the Atlanta spa shootings as a galvanizing moment in a year of increasing violence.

“I wanted to make sure that this issue of Asian American hate crime doesn’t just disappear from the mainstream media and people’s consciousness,” said Titi Yu, the film’s director.

The one-hour documentary features voices from community leaders, politicians and the surviving families of the victims.

One year later, widow of spa shooting victim speaks

Robert Peterson, whose mother, Yong Ae Yue, was among those killed in the shooting spree, spoke with Atlanta News First about his involvement with the film.

“My mother was a joy,” Peterson shared. “She loved cooking, food, she had family. She was probably like your mother, but my mother is not here because someone took her away in the most violent way.”

Atlanta Spa Shootings: Who are the victims

Amidst the sorrow, Titi Yu says the film also tells a story of resilience, highlighting those within the community fighting for social change.

“The community is living in fear and we can’t allow that to happen. That’s why this film is very important,” Peterson added.

To watch Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March, click here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.