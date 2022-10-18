North America’s smallest turtle is one step closer to being named endangered species

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The southern population of North America’s smallest turtle is one step closer to being classified as an endangered species.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it would consider protecting the Southern bog turtle under the Endangered Species Act. The bog turtle is the continent’s smallest turtle; it’s usually no larger than your thumb. The turtle is native to Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned to protect the turtle in January. Senior Conservation Advocate Will Harlan said, “watching these turtles disappear forever would be heartbreaking. We can save the southern bog turtle, but we need to act now.”

There are fewer than 2,000 bog turtles left, and they have a notoriously slow reproductive rate. Females rarely produce more than three eggs a year. The turtles are also especially vulnerable to habitat destruction: fewer than 500 acres of habitat remain in the southern population’s range.

The northern population was listed as endangered in 1997. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will have 12 months to consider protecting the southern population.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.