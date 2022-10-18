Ponce City Market announces holiday events lineup

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ponce City Market has announced its events lineup for the holiday season. The market will have a 3,500-square-foot ice skating rink, pop-ups and selfie Saturdays throughout the holiday season.

The festivities will begin Nov. 19 with the Holiday Tree Market. Customers can pick out a tree and bring it home themselves or have it delivered and installed professionally. The market will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 18.

The market will see party igloos and a 3,500-square-foot ice skating rink added to the roof. Guests will be able to skate high above Atlanta’s Fourth Ward, and reservations include 50 minutes of skating, ice skate rentals and unlimited gameplay at Skyline Park. A party igloo reservation includes everything a skate ticket recieves as well as a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine or round of hot chocolate and a $100 food and beverage tab. More information can be found here.

The roof will also have a social bar with festive drinks opening Nov. 25. Other pop-up bars will open in late November as well.

The season will be capped off by a Noon Year Eve’s party for those who can’t quite stay up until midnight.

More information can be found here.

