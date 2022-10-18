Property bond liens to be released by DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you used property as a bond lien to get a friend or relative out of jail in DeKalb County, it’s time to get that lien removed. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is beginning to release more than 1,000 property bond liens.

Liens apply to property bonds worth more than $10,000.

To get the bond released, the property owner has to bring a valid state-issued ID and a copy of the Notice of Bond to the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office on the seventh floor of the county courthouse. The owner will then get the property bond release.

If there’s more than one owner listed on the property, each owner must show up with a state-issued ID and Notice of Bond. If you don’t have a copy of the Notice of Bond, you can get a copy from the Clerk of Superior Court Real Estate office located on the ground floor.

Then, the property owner must bring those documents to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Civil Process Unit located in Room B110 in the basement of the courthouse.

Finally, take all the documents to the Clerk of Superior Court Real Estate office to get the lien removed. The fee to have the property bond released is $25.00 by cash or money order.

The process began Oct. 17 and will proceed in alphabetical order by last name until Jan. 6, 2023. The schedule is as follows:

A-D: Oct. 17 to Oct. 28

E-H: Oct. 31 to Nov. 11

I-L: Nov. 14 to Nov. 25

M-P: Nov. 28 to Dec. 9

Q-T: Dec. 12 to Dec. 23

U-Z: Dec. 26 to Jan. 6

The offices are open between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm Monday through Thursday. They are located in the DeKalb County Courthouse at 556 North McDonough Street in Decatur.

